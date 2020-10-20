Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,925 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUFG. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MUFG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

