Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Update

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

HIG opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,639 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 96.6% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,345,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 661,003 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 652,043 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,135,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,312,000 after purchasing an additional 537,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 757,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,183,000 after purchasing an additional 514,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

