Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Up 28.3% in September

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 950,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWB opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $59.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.