Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

BILL stock opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -199.90. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $120.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.53.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $861,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $579,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,249,462 shares of company stock worth $409,767,872 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

