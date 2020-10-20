Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

BILL stock opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -199.90. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $120.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.53.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $861,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $579,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,249,462 shares of company stock worth $409,767,872 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Drone Delivery Canada Corp Short Interest Up 27.8% in September
Drone Delivery Canada Corp Short Interest Up 27.8% in September
Bitauto Holdings Limited Short Interest Update
Bitauto Holdings Limited Short Interest Update
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Up 28.1% in September
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Up 28.1% in September
Great-West Lifeco Inc. Short Interest Update
Great-West Lifeco Inc. Short Interest Update
Itron, Inc. Short Interest Up 27.7% in September
Itron, Inc. Short Interest Up 27.7% in September
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report