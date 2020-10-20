Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $206.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $213.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.21.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

