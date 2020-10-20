Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock opened at $335.27 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $360.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Intuit by 12.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 267,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,622,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.