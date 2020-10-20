Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.03 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,241 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in JD.com by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on JD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.