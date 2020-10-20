Insider Selling: Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Director Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,726.10.

Frank R. Tweddle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$14,750.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.47, for a total transaction of C$17,350.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Frank R. Tweddle sold 2,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.42, for a total transaction of C$6,840.00.

Shares of CVE:BCM opened at C$3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31. Bear Creek Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.41.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bear Creek Mining Corp. will post -0.0962733 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

