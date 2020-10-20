Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Short Interest Update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,646,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 229,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 108,792 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 996,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 806,304 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 65.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 118,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LCTX shares. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

