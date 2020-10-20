Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,121 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

