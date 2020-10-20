Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5,720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 353.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $109.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.