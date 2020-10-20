First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 132.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after buying an additional 45,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.16. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

