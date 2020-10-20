GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDRX. SVB Leerink started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.36.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $64.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $111,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $556,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Analyst Recommendations for GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GoodRx Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
GoodRx Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Siemens Energy Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Siemens Energy Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
GoodRx Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
GoodRx Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Brokerages Anticipate DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc to Post $0.05 EPS
Brokerages Anticipate DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc to Post $0.05 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Corp to Announce $0.26 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Corp to Announce $0.26 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mplx Lp to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mplx Lp to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report