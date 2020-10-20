GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDRX. SVB Leerink started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.36.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $64.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $111,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $556,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

