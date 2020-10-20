Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $25.16 on Monday. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, bundles, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

