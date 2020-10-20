GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GDRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.36.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $50.14 on Monday. GoodRx has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $64.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.