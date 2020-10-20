Brokerages Anticipate DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. DASAN Zhone Solutions posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 million.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.30. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $11.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 367.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

