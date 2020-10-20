Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%.

SCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of SCM opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $161.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 608,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,183.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 20,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $361,800. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

