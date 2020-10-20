Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%.

SCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of SCM opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $161.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 608,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,183.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 20,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $361,800. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GoodRx Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
GoodRx Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Siemens Energy Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Siemens Energy Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
GoodRx Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
GoodRx Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Brokerages Anticipate DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc to Post $0.05 EPS
Brokerages Anticipate DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc to Post $0.05 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Corp to Announce $0.26 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Corp to Announce $0.26 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mplx Lp to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mplx Lp to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report