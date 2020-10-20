Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.61. Mplx reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 132.2% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 52,063,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $899,655,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646,037 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,747,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537,246 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 247.7% in the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,193,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,461,000 after buying an additional 2,987,323 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Mplx by 446.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,050,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,440,000 after buying an additional 1,675,680 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 20.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,844,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,841,000 after buying an additional 1,519,987 shares during the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Mplx has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

