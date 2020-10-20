$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. CyrusOne also posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.87. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $414,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CyrusOne by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,321,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,632,000 after acquiring an additional 729,171 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 120,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,686 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.