NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) and ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Head to Head Review

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) and ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NextCure and ContraFect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure 0 5 4 0 2.44 ContraFect 0 0 4 0 3.00

NextCure currently has a consensus price target of $32.70, indicating a potential upside of 185.34%. ContraFect has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 199.63%. Given ContraFect’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ContraFect is more favorable than NextCure.

Volatility and Risk

NextCure has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ContraFect has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextCure and ContraFect’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure $6.35 million 49.66 -$33.74 million ($2.15) -5.33 ContraFect N/A N/A -$12.79 million $1.11 4.81

ContraFect has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextCure. NextCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ContraFect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of NextCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of ContraFect shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of NextCure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of ContraFect shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NextCure and ContraFect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure -65.22% -8.43% -7.80% ContraFect N/A -133.30% -38.78%

Summary

ContraFect beats NextCure on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing NC410, is a novel immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by an immune modulator called Leukocyte-Associated Immunoglobulin-like Receptor 1. Its discovery and research programs include an antibody in preclinical evaluation of other potential novel immunomodulatory molecules that targets a novel member of the B7-family of immunomodulatory proteins; and an antibody in preclinical development targeting an immune modulator that is expressed in inflamed tissue and the tumor microenvironment in various tumor types. NextCure, Inc. has a license agreement with Yale University; and a research and development collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic influenza infections. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting gram-negative pathogens; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

