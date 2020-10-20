Head to Head Comparison: Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) & National (NYSE:NHLD)

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) and Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

National has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National and Cboe Global Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National -1.47% -6.72% -3.33% Cboe Global Markets 15.07% 18.23% 11.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for National and Cboe Global Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National 0 0 0 0 N/A Cboe Global Markets 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cboe Global Markets has a consensus price target of $102.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.02%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than National.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National and Cboe Global Markets’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National $212.94 million 0.13 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A Cboe Global Markets $2.50 billion 3.57 $374.40 million $4.73 17.33

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than National.

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats National on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax Preparation and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients. It also provides investment banking services, such as underwriting the sale of securities to the public in initial and follow-on offering, and arranging for the private placement of securities with investors; and financial and corporate advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions, project financing, capital structure, and specific financing opportunities to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies. In addition, the company trades in securities, including making markets in micro and small-cap, Nasdaq, and other exchange listed stocks. Further, it provides asset management advisory services to retail clients; fixed insurance products, including life insurance, disability insurance, long-term care insurance, and fixed annuities; and tax preparation services to individuals, primarily in the middle and upper income tax brackets, as well as accounting services to small and midsize companies. Additionally, the company offers licensed mortgage brokerage services; and investment products and services, which comprise stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, insurance, and managed money accounts. The company was formerly known as Olympic Cascade Financial Corporation and changed its name to National Holdings Corporation in March 2006. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment trades in pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the recognized investment exchange. This segment also provides listed cash equities and ETPs routed transaction services, as well as listing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. It has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

