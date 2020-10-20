Critical Review: Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) & P H Glatfelter (OTCMKTS:GLT)

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) and Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares P H Glatfelter and Hadera Paper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P H Glatfelter $927.67 million 0.68 -$21.54 million $0.75 19.01 Hadera Paper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hadera Paper has lower revenue, but higher earnings than P H Glatfelter.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of P H Glatfelter shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of P H Glatfelter shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Hadera Paper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for P H Glatfelter and Hadera Paper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P H Glatfelter 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hadera Paper 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

P H Glatfelter has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hadera Paper has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares P H Glatfelter and Hadera Paper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P H Glatfelter -3.04% 7.00% 3.05% Hadera Paper N/A N/A N/A

Summary

P H Glatfelter beats Hadera Paper on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications. Its Advanced Airlaid Materials business unit supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene, specialty wipe, table top, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer products. P. H. Glatfelter Company markets its products directly, as well as through brokers and agents. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

About Hadera Paper

Hadera Paper Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. It provides collection and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, electronic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, textile, high-tech, games, plastic, and metal products. The company also offers office supplies, paper and paper products, technology and peripherals, hobbies and crafts, furniture, food, and cleaning products. The company was formerly known as American Israeli Paper Mills Ltd. and changed its name to Hadera Paper Ltd. in July 2008. Hadera Paper Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is based in Hadera, Israel.

