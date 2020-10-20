Eca Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) vs. Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ) Financial Survey

Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ) and Eca Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Lilis Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Eca Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Lilis Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Lilis Energy has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eca Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lilis Energy and Eca Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilis Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Eca Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lilis Energy and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy $66.06 million 0.02 -$272.12 million N/A N/A Eca Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

Eca Marcellus Trust I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lilis Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Lilis Energy and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy -627.97% N/A -6.84% Eca Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Summary

Eca Marcellus Trust I beats Lilis Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lilis Energy

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 19,562 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 12,521 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On June 28, 2020, Lilis Energy, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Eca Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells. ECA Marcellus Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

