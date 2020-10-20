Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) vs. Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Head to Head Contrast

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) and Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moog has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and Moog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerpac Tool Group 0.15% 3.02% 1.22% Moog 4.46% 13.67% 5.38%

Dividends

Enerpac Tool Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Moog pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Enerpac Tool Group pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerpac Tool Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Moog shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Moog shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and Moog’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerpac Tool Group $493.29 million 2.38 $720,000.00 $0.18 109.11 Moog $2.90 billion 0.75 $179.75 million N/A N/A

Moog has higher revenue and earnings than Enerpac Tool Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enerpac Tool Group and Moog, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerpac Tool Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Moog 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.44%. Given Enerpac Tool Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enerpac Tool Group is more favorable than Moog.

Summary

Moog beats Enerpac Tool Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp., doing business as Enerpac Tool Group, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets. It also offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, and hydraulic torque wrenches; and energy maintenance and manpower services. It also provides high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners and other miscellaneous products. The company markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, and Simplex brands. The Others segment designs and manufactures synthetic ropes and biomedical assemblies. The company was formerly known as Actuant Corporation and changed its name to Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in January 2020. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About Moog

Moog Inc. designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading for armored combat vehicles. This segment also offers steering tactical and strategic missiles; and designs, builds, and integrates weapon stores management systems for light attack aerial reconnaissance, ground, and sea platforms. The company's Industrial Systems segment provides systems for applications in injection and blow molding machinery, metal forming presses, and heavy industry customers in steel and aluminum production; and supplies solutions for power generation applications, electromechanical motion simulation bases, medical training simulators, and custom test systems and controls. This segment also offers systems and components for applications in oil and gas exploration and production; components for wind turbine applications; and components and systems for diagnostic imaging CT scan medical equipment, sleep apnea equipment, oxygen concentrators, infusion therapy, and enteral clinical nutrition. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

