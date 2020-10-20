Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

NASDAQ LANC opened at $174.50 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $184.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 10.27%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 56.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 79.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.