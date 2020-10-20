MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.80.

MannKind stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. MannKind has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. On average, analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the second quarter worth $508,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 59.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

