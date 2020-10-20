Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of MSEX opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.24.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 26.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

