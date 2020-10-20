Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €12.70 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €12.70 ($14.94) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €10.88 ($12.81).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

