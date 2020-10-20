Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.24. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

