Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SARTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.00.

SARTF stock opened at $339.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.16. Sartorius has a 1-year low of $190.78 and a 1-year high of $348.00.

