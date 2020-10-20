Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €12.70 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IBE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.88 ($12.81).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.