Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €12.70 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IBE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.88 ($12.81).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Read More: Net Margin

Analyst Recommendations for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GoodRx Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
GoodRx Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Siemens Energy Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Siemens Energy Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
GoodRx Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
GoodRx Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Brokerages Anticipate DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc to Post $0.05 EPS
Brokerages Anticipate DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc to Post $0.05 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Corp to Announce $0.26 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Corp to Announce $0.26 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mplx Lp to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mplx Lp to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report