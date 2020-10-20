Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.63.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $235.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.82.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $13,168,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,117,457.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $6,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,492 shares of company stock valued at $26,785,868. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Masimo by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after acquiring an additional 67,879 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 44.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

