Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of KNSA opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of -0.13. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $3,167,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 70.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,190.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

