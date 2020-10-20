Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.11. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $662,109.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,335.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $111,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,302 shares of company stock valued at $946,548. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,595 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

