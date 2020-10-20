Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) to “Hold”

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $164.14 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $176.56. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.04.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.23 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 68.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

