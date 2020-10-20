Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SARTF. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Sartorius in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sartorius in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sartorius currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.00.

OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $339.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.16. Sartorius has a twelve month low of $190.78 and a twelve month high of $348.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 114.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.48.

