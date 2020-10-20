Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,443 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,339,000 after purchasing an additional 920,076 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,411,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,362 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,947,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,497 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,901,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 405,430 shares during the period. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.