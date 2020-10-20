Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,327 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Tyme Technologies worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

TYME stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $126.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Also, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $61,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,981,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,721,683.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 446,701 shares of company stock valued at $494,326. Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.