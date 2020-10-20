MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Position Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,976 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 150.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth $220,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

