Fmr LLC Sells 256 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 224.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 25.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $102.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,993,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,216,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,116 shares of company stock worth $2,354,708. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

