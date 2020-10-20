Fmr LLC Increases Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 372.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Tobam bought a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $17,987,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vipshop by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Vipshop by 1,049.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vipshop by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,906,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIPS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

VIPS opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

