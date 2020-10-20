Fmr LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,120,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,893,000 after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,268,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 849,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,527 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,787,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,395,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

