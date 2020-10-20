Efrain Rivera Sells 216,818 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 12.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

