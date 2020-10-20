Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of BeyondSpring worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring during the second quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring during the second quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 13.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BeyondSpring during the second quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

BYSI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeyondSpring presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

