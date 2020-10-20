Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000.

PXF stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

