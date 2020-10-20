Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205,548 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 116.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBT. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,789. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total value of $29,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,580 shares of company stock valued at $882,719. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $119.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.