Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,255 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,929,000 after acquiring an additional 398,462 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,425,000 after acquiring an additional 297,984 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,635,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,815,000 after acquiring an additional 973,323 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,666,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,875,000 after acquiring an additional 182,090 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,169,861.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,092. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

