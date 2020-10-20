Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

In other news, insider Renato Skerlj sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $46,963.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $76,704.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,042 shares of company stock valued at $315,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

