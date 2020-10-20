Fmr LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 395.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWX. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,555,000 after purchasing an additional 241,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 812,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 229,605 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,046.1% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 439,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 400,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,422,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of GWX opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $32.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.