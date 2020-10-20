33,363 Shares in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of BeyondSpring at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 43.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BeyondSpring by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BeyondSpring by 118.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BeyondSpring by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised BeyondSpring from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $441.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.96. BeyondSpring Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

